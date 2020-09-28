Russell Wilson Sets The NFL Record For The Most Passing Touchdowns Through The First 3 Games

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson set another NFL record during his Sunday win over the Cowboys.

Wilson tossed his 14th touchdown pass of the season, and he officially holds the record for the most passing TDs through the first three games of the season, according to ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The record was previously set by Patrick Mahomes in 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks) on Sep 27, 2020 at 7:02pm PDT

I can’t wait to hear what the critics have to say after the first three games of the season for Wilson. He’s on a different level.

Wilson has taken his level of domination to a place I’m not even sure I thought he could get to. The man is a freak of nature.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks) on Sep 27, 2020 at 5:55pm PDT

At this point, if you’re not down with the Wilson hype train, then you just don’t understand great football when you see it.

It’s that simple. Wilson is carrying the Seahawks seemingly by himself, and he’s torching NFL defenses along the way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Sep 27, 2020 at 5:15pm PDT

I can’t wait to see what he does next. Wilson is quickly becoming the face of the NFL, and I love it. I’ve been saying for years that he’s a star. I hope people are finally listening.