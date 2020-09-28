‘SNL’ To Perform In Front Of Live Audience. Here’s How It Will Happen During The Pandemic

“Saturday Night Live” is ready to start performing once again in front of a live studio audience and those interested must undergo a lengthy series of questions and a test.

Due to the pandemic, filming of the show in the studio was shut down and the return this Saturday for cast, crew and audience members means taking coronavirus tests and more in an effort to try to keep from spreading the virus, per the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Eddie Murphy Explains Why He’s Making A Return To ‘Saturday Night Live’)

‘SNL’ reveals how COVID-19-era live audience will work: https://t.co/Rv7JBkP62G pic.twitter.com/OAJ0CgKTii — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 28, 2020

“All guests will be required to take a mandatory COVID-19 test upon arrival,” per the “SNL” ticket website. “This is a self-administered lower nasal antigen test with results yielded before the show. Temperature checks will also be required at check in.” (RELATED: ‘SNL’ Alum Rob Schneider: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Is Now Ruining The Joke)

The message made it clear that anyone “who has a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed admission and the party may not be granted admission either. A positive COVID-19 test for any member of your group will result in the entire group not being granted admission.”

In addition to the tests, the ticket website message explained that “face coverings/masks are required at all times while inside the building – no bandanas, no gaiters, no masks with vents will be allowed.”

Audience members to “SNL” will also be asked a handful of questions ranging from if they were “exhibiting any symptoms related to COVID-19?”, “Have you exhibited any symptoms to COVID-19 in the last 14 days?”, and “Have you been in close contact with anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, within the past 14 days?”

The season premiere is reportedly already sold out, but a handful of tickets have been set aside for healthcare workers and those are still available.