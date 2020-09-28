REPORT: Shots Fired Near Taylor Swift’s Home During Nearby Robbery

Shots were reportedly fired near musician Taylor Swift’s home Sunday in New York City.

A witness told NYPD that multiple unidentified suspects fired shots after robbing a store in the area, according to a report published by Fox News. There were no reported injuries and police were able to recover shell casings from the scene, the outlet reported.

New York City police are investigating after an armed robbery at a sneaker store near singer Taylor Swift’s home. https://t.co/JeaLPhrdJz — FOX 7 Austin (@fox7austin) September 28, 2020

Patron of the New, a sneaker store located at 151 Franklin Street, was reportedly the target of the armed robbery, the New York Post reported. Police confirmed to the outlet that four shots had been fired in total, but the altercation took place across the street from Swift’s property.

It is not clear if Swift was in her home at the time.

One local resident told the New York Post this had been the second shooting in the area in the past month. (RELATED: Watch Taylor Swift Perform At NPR’s Tiny Desk)

“It’s really concerning to see two gun-related crimes happen at the same place within a month,” the person said. “It’s a family neighborhood, and I choose safety over access to fancy sneakers every time.”

It is really concerning that there have been two shootings so close to Swift. We need to protect her at all costs. Swift deals with so much. First was the stalking and now armed robberies. What next?