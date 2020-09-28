Tucker Carlson Shows Pictures Of Dianne Feinstein Going Maskless In An Airport

Fox News host Tucker Carlson showed pictures of Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein walking inside Washington D.C.’s Dulles International Airport on Friday without a mask.

Carlson began the Monday night “Tucker Carlson Tonight” segment by saying that Feinstein had written “a letter to the FAA demanding everyone wear masks in airports” in June.

“Well, given that, today this show exclusively obtained photographs of, and this is gonna rock your world, Dianne Feinstein in a private terminal at Dulles Airport, an FBO as they say in private aviation, on Friday,” Carlson said as the pictures of a maskless Feinstein walking behind a masked pilot holding a dog appeared on the screen.

“In the photographs, Feinstein can be seen smiling without a mask on,” said the Fox News host. “One might even say she’s sowing confusion about whether masks are necessary, a pilot with a mask is walking in front of her carrying a bag and a dog.”

Carlson said his program reached out to Feinstein’s office but haven’t heard back.

Sen. Feinstein also wanted to withhold COVID-19 relief from states that did not implement a mandatory mask policy. Rules for thee but not for mehttps://t.co/yKEgg7XqIw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 29, 2020



“We can be sure of one thing, this isn’t really Dianne Feinstein’s fault,” the Fox News host said. “Just like when the hair salon framed Nancy Pelosi caught not wearing a mask while getting her hair done, Dulles Airport, the diabolical FBO, probably masterminded the whole thing.” (RELATED: ‘Unfairly Admitted’: Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s Husband Reportedly Helped Underqualified Student Get Into College, Audit Says)

Pursuant to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order, face coverings have been required at Dulles Airport since May 29.