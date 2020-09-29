Man Gets Hammered In The Groin In Viral Video

One man got drilled in the groin in a video making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, a man seems to be at some kind of engagement ceremony when things took a turn for the worse. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

He fired off a large popper with a woman, and it drilled him straight in the groin. Watch the awful sequence of events below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

There's nothing worse than getting hammered in the groin if you're a guy. There's just not. Don't even try to argue about being pregnant or any of that nonsense.

You don't know true pain until you take one straight to the family jewels. That's the kind of pain that just ends a man.

I once took a water balloon to the groin out of a slingshot, and the bruising was so bad that it would make most people vomit.

I honestly thought I was going to die. Granted, I was like 10 or 11, but I still thought death was imminent.

That’s the kind of pain you feel when you get hit in the groin, and that’s the pain the man in the video above experienced.

I honestly feel bad for him. My groin started to hurt just watching that video! Take it easy, buddy! I have no doubt his world was shaken up in a big way after that hit!