Biden Says Amy Coney Barrett Is A ‘Very Fine Person’

2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden said Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is a very fine person.

During the first Presidential debate, Biden was asked about Trump’s decision to appoint a Supreme Court justice before the November election. Biden also broke with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democrats who have refused to meet with Barrett.

In a Sunday letter to House Democrats, Pelosi mentioned they must win enough seats in the House in order to ensure the presidential election can be handled by them if there are any issues. Fox News reported that the 12th Amendment says congressional delegations in the House decide the next president if neither receives a 270 Electoral College vote majority.

“I’m not opposed to the justice. She seems like a very fine person,” Biden said during the debate.

Biden on Coney Barrett: “I’m not opposed to the justice, she seems like a very fine person, but she’s written before she went on the bench, which is her right, that she thinks that the Affordable Care Act is not constitutional.” — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) September 30, 2020

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who will be in charge of the Senate confirmation hearings for Barrett which start on October 1, met with a number of other Senators on Capitol Hill, despite several Democratic Senators saying they refuse to even meet with Trump’s nominee.

Barret met with Senate Majority Mitch McConnell and Vice President Mike Pence, as well as a number of other Senate Republicans. (RELATED: Pelosi Letter Warns Democrats Of A Possible ‘Stolen’ Presidential Election — Says Congress Could Decide Outcome)

So far, three Democratic senators have said they refuse to meet with Barrett before the hearings. Those senators include New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal, and Hawaii Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono. (RELATED: Democrats’ New $2.2 Trillion COVID Stimulus Includes The Word ‘Cannabis’ 68 Times — Mentioned More Than Jobs)

