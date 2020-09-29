CA Passes ‘Kobe Bryant Act’ Prohibiting First Responders From Taking Photos Of Deceased At Crime Scene

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom passed the “Kobe Bryant Act” that prohibits first responders from taking photos of deceased at a crime scene following the NBA legend’s death.

The invasion of privacy bill, AB 2655, will make it illegal for any first responders to share photos of a deceased person from a crime scene “for any purpose other than an official law enforcement purpose,” according to CNN in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash)

Kobe Bryant Law Signed By CA Gov, Bans First Responders from Taking Death Pics https://t.co/DEIzmje3YF — TMZ (@TMZ) September 29, 2020

Starting in 2021, a first responder who is found guilty of the misdemeanor crime, could be forced to pay a fine of up to $1,000 per violation. (RELATED: ESPN Releases Emotional Video Honoring Kobe Bryant After His Tragic Death)

The bill, first introduced by assembly member Mike Gipson, comes about following leaked photos from the fatal helicopter crash in January that killed Bryant, his daughter Giana and seven other people.

According to the lawsuit documents obtained by CNN, several Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly shared graphic photos from the helicopter crash. The leak led to TMZ breaking the news.

“But the biggest threat to the sanctity of the victims’ remains proved to be the Sheriff’s department itself,” as eight deputies “pulled out their personal cell phones and snapped photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches,” the lawsuit stated, per the outlet.

“The deputies took these photos for their own personal gratification,” the lawsuit added.