At One Point In The Debate, Chris Wallace Was Forced To Literally Yell ‘Stop!’

Chris Wallace cut off both President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden during the first presidential debate Tuesday night after the two candidates began shouting at one another, telling them to “stop.”

The moment unfolded after Trump brought up Hunter Biden’s connections to Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company thought by some U.S. officials to be corrupt. Biden defended his son, saying that “he did nothing wrong,” prompting Trump to repeatedly interject.

“Mr. President, please stop,” Wallace said initially, though Biden and Trump continued to speak simultaneously.

“No! I said no. The answer to the question is no!” Wallace said when Trump said he wanted to discuss the topic further.

“Stop! Gentlemen, I hate to raise my voice by why should I be different than the two of you?” Wallace finally said.

“I think that the country would be better served if we allowed both people to speak with fewer interruptions,” Wallace said, directly appealing to Trump. (RELATED: Here Are The Questions That Should Be Asked During Tuesday’s Debate)

“Frankly, you’ve been doing more interrupting than he has,” Wallace responded when Trump brought up Biden’s interjections.

“The answer to the question is ‘no'” WATCH: Chris Wallace tries to regain control as Trump and Biden face off in the first presidential debate https://t.co/k1SBXR789R pic.twitter.com/0Bi1cYNUMe — Bloomberg (@business) September 30, 2020

Wallace again raised his voice later in the debate, chiding Trump for repeatedly interrupting the former vice president.

“Why don’t you observe what your campaign agreed to as a ground-rule?” he said.

“He never keeps his word,” Biden said. (RELATED: Biden Says Amy Coney Barrett Is A ‘Very Fine Person’)

“No, no, I’m not asking you! That was a rhetorical question,” Wallace responded to Biden.

“NO! NO! I’M NOT ASKING, THAT WAS A RHETORICAL QUESTION!”

Wallace realizes too late that even rhetorical ones give Trump an invitation to disrupt Biden #PresidentialDebate2020 #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/hoFCH8isub — Wade Shipard (@wadeshipard) September 30, 2020

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.