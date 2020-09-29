‘Who Would You Like Me To Condemn? Give Me A Name’: Trump Snaps At Chris Wallace

President Donald Trump snapped at debate moderator Chris Wallace during an exchange about violence perpetrated by white supremacists.

Wallace asked whether Trump was willing to condemn violent white supremacists, saying, “You have repeatedly criticized the vice president for not specifically calling out Antifa and other left-wing extremist groups, but are you willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia groups, and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities, as we saw in Kenosha and as we’ve seen in Portland?”

“Sure, I’m willing to do that,” Trump replied. (RELATED: ‘I’m Not Going To Answer That Question’: Biden Refuses To Say If He Will Pack The Supreme Court)

WATCH:

President Trump says he’s willing to condemn white supremacist and militia groups, but doesn’t when directly asked to do so. After Biden and Chris Wallace tell him to “do it,” Trump says, “Give me a name. Go ahead. Who would you like me to condemn?” https://t.co/XoIMrd5i2b pic.twitter.com/Lq1DrRiN46 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 30, 2020

“Are you prepared to specifically — go ahead sir,” Wallace asked again.

Trump pushed back a little, saying that most of the violence he had seen had come from the left rather than from the right.

“What are you saying?” Wallace asked.

“I’m willing to do anything, I want to see peace,” Trump agreed.

“Then do it, Sir,” Wallace said, and former Vice President Joe Biden added, “Say it, do it, say it!”

“What do you want to call them? Give me a name, give me a name,” Trump replied. “Who would you like me to condemn? Proud Boys?”

“White supremacist and right wing militias,” Wallace said again, and Biden added, “Proud Boys.”

“Stand back and stand by, but I tell you what, somebody has got to do something about Antifa and the left because this is not a right wing problem, this is a left-wing problem,” Trump continued.

Biden interrupted then, arguing that according to the FBI, Antifa was more of an idea than an organization.

“We are done, sir,” Wallace tried to shut down the conversation, but Trump and Biden continued to talk over each other for a few more minutes. “Gentlemen, we are now moving on —” he tried again.