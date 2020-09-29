Dolly Parton Starring In Brand New Christmas Movie Coming To Netflix

Country music icon Dolly Parton has another Christmas surprise for fans.

Parton will be starring and executive producing a Christmas movie for Netflix, according to an article published Tuesday by The Hollywood Reporter. “Christmas On The Square” will also feature Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams and Jeanine Mason.

#ChristmasOnTheSquare is more than just a song…it’s also a musical! Watch my newest movie, directed by @msdebbieallen and starring Christine Baranski, @JeniferLewis and so many other talented folks, November 22 on @netflixfamily ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xPDxMV9elX — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) September 29, 2020



The film will be directed by Debbie Allen and will premiere on Nov. 22.

The movie seems pretty similar to the vibes in “It’s A Wonderful Life,” and very Hallmark-esque. I’m sure it will be amazing though considering Parton plays a huge role in producing it. We’ll really just have to wait and see. (RELATED: Dolly Parton To Release First Christmas Album In 30 Years)

The news about her Christmas film comes after we learned Parton was releasing a Christmas album. We’re really into the holiday spirit over here.

The album, “A Holly Dolly Christmas,” will be Parton’s first Christmas album in 30 years. She named the album after her favorite song by Burl Ives.

“I thought, ‘I think I’ll call it ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ because I love the song ‘A Holly Jolly Christmas’ with Burl Ives,” Parton told Billboard. “He used to be on all of my Christmas specials all through the years. I think of him as Mr. Christmas.”

I think we’re about to have a very “Holly Dolly” Christmas indeed.