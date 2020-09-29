Trump Says Biden Had 47 Years To Fix Healthcare And Failed

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden sparred over healthcare during the first presidential debate Tuesday night, with Trump claiming Biden didn’t do anything to help cover Americans.

“You coulda done it during your 47 year period in government but you didn’t do it ,” Trump said to Biden when asked by Fox News’ moderator Chris Wallace why Trump hadn’t proposed a replacement for Obamacare during his first term. ”

Trump introduced Favored Nations which mandates the United States will pay the lowest price that other countries pay for drugs. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: CMS Administrator Gives New Details On Trump’s Health Care Plan And Responds To IG Report On Her Own Spending)

Trump signed an executive order Thursday protecting people with pre-existing conditions. While the White House didn’t immediately release details of Trump’s “America First” healthcare plan, reports say the plan will lower costs for patients, present them with more care options, and increase the quality of care offered.

However, Trump’s efforts come nearly four years after he ran on repealing and replacing Obamacare during the 2016 election, both of which he failed to do.

The late Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain voted against repealing Obamacare in 2017, shooting down the potential for Trump to fulfill one of his biggest campaign promises, according to Vox.

The second presidential debate is set for Oct. 9.