‘I Guess I’m Debating You, Not Him … I’m Not Surprised’: Trump Slams Chris Wallace Minutes Into First Presidential Debate

President Donald Trump slammed moderator Chris Wallace minutes into Tuesday’s first presidential debate after the Fox News anchor tried to regain control of a discussion.

Wallace moderated the first presidential debate Tuesday with Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Minutes into the debate, the focus turned to Obamacare and Trump began to speak as Wallace tried to ask a question.

Trump said that he would “ask Joe” about Obamacare, referring to a specific “mandate which was the most unpopular aspect” of it.” Wallace noted that he was “the moderator of” Tuesday’s debate.

“I’m the moderator of this debate, and I would like you to let me ask my question, and then you can answer,” Wallace told Trump. (RELATED: Media Outlets To Live Fact-Check Tuesday’s Debate)

Trump allowed Wallace to continue, and the Fox News anchor asked his question:

“In the last three years you have never come up with a comprehensive plan to replace ObamaCare and just this last Thursday you signed a largely symbolic Executive Order to protect people with pre-existing conditions five days before this debate – so my question is, sir, what is the Trump health care plan?” Wallace asked.

“First of all, I guess I’m debating you, not him,” Trump quipped. “But, that’s okay. I’m not surprised.”

WATCH:

Trump continued on to slam Biden, saying that he “could have done it in” his “four years in government” but did not.

“Nobody has done it,” Trump said.

Wallace then noted that “this is an open discussion” and then attempted to get Biden into the conversation.