Victoria’s Secret Model Elsa Hosk Is Pregnant With Her 1st Child

Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk revealed she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Tom Daly.
Hosk revealed the news with photos from a maternity shoot Tuesday on Instagram.
“Been keeping this angel in my belly a secret for a while…” Hosk captioned her post. “Feeling beyond excited and lucky to be having a baby and begin the next chapter of life with the man of my dreams!!!!”
“Half way there,” she added. (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Elsa Hosk On The Internet)
Hosk isn’t the only Victoria’s Secret Angel who is welcoming a newborn into the picture. Gigi Hadid just gave birth to a baby girl with boyfriend Zayn Malik. Model Romee Strijd also announced she was expecting a child back in May.
WE’RE HAVING A BABY ???? 2 years ago I got diagnosed with PCOS after not getting my period for 7 years. I was devastated because being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvleeuwen is my biggest dream.. I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way.. I started to research PCOS and came to the conclusion that mine was not the typical pcos.. Mine was because of my body being in fight or flight mode.. which means my body was under constant stress. I never felt mentally super stressed so it was hard te understand this, but my life consisted of travelling all the time (no biorhythm), working out every day, eating super clean (restricting foods). I think I pressured my body to much, and honestly every body is so different but I think my weight was not good for my body to function properly and couldn’t handle the constant traveling. This was the point where I started to research natural healing for PCOS and came to the conclusion that I should do way less high intensity training, don’t restrict foods, be nice to myself, and take breaks when needed. I also tried some natural supplements, acupuncture and we got a place back in the Netherlands as well, so we could spend more time with Family (since im such a family person). I’m so happy and grateful to say that I got my period back last november AND that WE’RE SOON A FAMILY OF THREE ❤ ❤❤❤ & to the women trying to conceive, believe in yourself and be nice for yourself and your body and don’t let those thoughts get to you to much ????
I love that all the girls are having babies right now. They’ll have a little group of friends to grow up with and that is always the best. I’m not sure how many of them will keep modeling, but I hope they do.
It’s so fun to have a little friend group that is full of families. You get to see everyone grow up together and have built-in life-long friends.
Hosk is about halfway through her pregnancy, but I hope she continues to share photos with everyone.