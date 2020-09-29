Victoria’s Secret Model Elsa Hosk Is Pregnant With Her 1st Child

Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk revealed she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Tom Daly.

Hosk revealed the news with photos from a maternity shoot Tuesday on Instagram.

“Been keeping this angel in my belly a secret for a while…” Hosk captioned her post. “Feeling beyond excited and lucky to be having a baby and begin the next chapter of life with the man of my dreams!!!!”

“Half way there,” she added. (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Elsa Hosk On The Internet)

Hosk isn’t the only Victoria’s Secret Angel who is welcoming a newborn into the picture. Gigi Hadid just gave birth to a baby girl with boyfriend Zayn Malik. Model Romee Strijd also announced she was expecting a child back in May.

I love that all the girls are having babies right now. They’ll have a little group of friends to grow up with and that is always the best. I’m not sure how many of them will keep modeling, but I hope they do.

It’s so fun to have a little friend group that is full of families. You get to see everyone grow up together and have built-in life-long friends.

Hosk is about halfway through her pregnancy, but I hope she continues to share photos with everyone.