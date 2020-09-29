ESPN Projects Alabama Playing Clemson In The National Title Game

Alabama and Clemson are expected to meet in the national title game in the latest ESPN bowl projections.

The Crimson Tide are projected to play the Tigers for the college football title, and Florida and Ohio State are the other two teams expected to play in the semi-finals. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m sorry, but I couldn’t disagree more with the ESPN projections this time around when it comes to the playoff and title game.

I see no situation unfolding where the projected title game shouldn’t be Ohio State vs. Clemson. There’s no situation at all where I think Alabama should be in over the Buckeyes.

I respect Alabama, but let’s be real about this. Ohio State is going to be favored in every single game outside of the playoff this season.

Even in a head-to-head matchup against the Tigers of Clemson, they still might be favored. Why would anyone think they won’t be in the title game?

The smart play is OSU vs. Clemson, and it shouldn’t even be up for debate.

As for Wisconsin, Kyle Bonagura of ESPN has them in the Peach Bowl against UCF. The Knights better hope like hell that’s not the matchup that happens.

If it does, we’ll boat race them off of the field. You best believe that.

