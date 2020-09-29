REPORT: Gabrielle Union Reaches Settlement With NBC Following Accusations Of Racism And Misconduct On The Set Of ‘AGT’

Actress Gabrielle Union has reportedly reached a settlement with NBC after she made accusations of racism and misconduct on the set of “America’s Got Talent.”

A spokesperson for NBC confirmed an “amicable resolution” had been reached in an article published Tuesday by Page Six.

“We’ve reached an amicable resolution,” an NBC spokesperson told Page Six. “NBC Entertainment appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds can be treated with respect.” (RELATED: Gabrielle Union Files Discrimination Complaint Against NBC, Simon Cowell, Others)

Union was reportedly paid a settlement by “America’s Got Talent” producers Fremantle and Syco and NBC, according to the outlet.

As previously reported, Union filed a discrimination complaint against NBC back in June. The complaint was filed six months after Union left “America’s Got Talent” and after NBC claimed an independent investigation into the show revealed an “overall culture of diversity.”

Variety published a report in November claiming Union complained of a “toxic” culture while she was a judge on the show. Later, Union confirmed her complaints in an article published at the end of May.