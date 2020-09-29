Editorial

Georgia Quarterback JT Daniels Has Been Cleared To Play Saturday Against Auburn

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has been cleared to play against Auburn.

The transfer from USC has been rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered in 2019 with the Trojans, but Kirby Smart announced Monday that he’ll be available against the Tigers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Given what we saw this past Saturday against Arkansas, Daniels 100% has to start against the Tigers. He just has to be the man running the show.

At the very least, he has to see a substantial amount of snaps against the Tigers. There’s no excuse for him not playing if he’s ready to roll.

Daniels is a damn good quarterback.

 

I hate to sound mean to the Bulldogs and their faithful fans, but their first half against Arkansas was legitimately painful to watch.

That was some of the most pathetic football that I’ve ever seen in my life.

Stetson Bennett was serviceable but D’Wan Mathis looked like garbage playing quarterback for the Bulldogs. At this point, they have nothing to lose by playing Daniels.

He would appear to be the best QB on the roster by far. Ride with, Smart. It’s the best option by a mile if what we saw this past Saturday is a sign of things to come.