Georgia Quarterback JT Daniels Has Been Cleared To Play Saturday Against Auburn

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has been cleared to play against Auburn.

The transfer from USC has been rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered in 2019 with the Trojans, but Kirby Smart announced Monday that he’ll be available against the Tigers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Coach Kirby Smart says USC transfer QB JT Daniels “will be cleared” medically to play Saturday when Georgia hosts Auburn. Daniels suffered a torn ACL in last year’s season opener at USC — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 28, 2020

JT Daniels “will be cleared” to play this week vs. Auburn, per Kirby Smart. But he adds that he’s not sure how much that will change the equation. Daniels will compete along with the other QBs. — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) September 28, 2020

UGA transfer QB JT Daniels has been cleared to play and will be available for this Saturday’s game against Auburn. Daniels was the starter at USC in 2019. pic.twitter.com/uGqyP9Gr9U — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 28, 2020

Given what we saw this past Saturday against Arkansas, Daniels 100% has to start against the Tigers. He just has to be the man running the show.

At the very least, he has to see a substantial amount of snaps against the Tigers. There’s no excuse for him not playing if he’s ready to roll.

Daniels is a damn good quarterback.

I hate to sound mean to the Bulldogs and their faithful fans, but their first half against Arkansas was legitimately painful to watch.

That was some of the most pathetic football that I’ve ever seen in my life.

Stetson Bennett was serviceable but D’Wan Mathis looked like garbage playing quarterback for the Bulldogs. At this point, they have nothing to lose by playing Daniels.

He would appear to be the best QB on the roster by far. Ride with, Smart. It’s the best option by a mile if what we saw this past Saturday is a sign of things to come.