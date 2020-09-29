Biden Tells Trump To Shut Up, Quit Yapping During Debate

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told President Donald Trump to “shut up” during the first presidential debate Tuesday night.

The former vice president’s comments came during a question about packing the Supreme Court and ending the filibuster. Trump interrupted Biden after Biden did not directly address the question.

“Will you shut up, man?” Biden said. “This is so unpresidential.”

He added, “Keep yapping, man.” (RELATED: Election 2020: First Presidential Debate Live Blog)

As Pres. Trump repeatedly interrupts Joe Biden, Biden says, “Will you shut up, man?” “That was really a productive segment, wasn’t it?” Biden says sarcastically. “Keep yappin’, man.” https://t.co/5Bl4Ob3O2t #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/XvNahLC1Rm — ABC News (@ABC) September 30, 2020

Trump specifically asked Biden if he would pack the courts if elected president and where his list of potential Supreme Court justices was. Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died on Sept. 18.

