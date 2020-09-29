Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Warns Her Not To Post Nude Pics On Her Birthday

Actress Kelly Ripa has been warned not to share nude photos of herself on her upcoming birthday by her daughter.

Ripa shared a text conversation Monday with her daughter Lola Consuelos on Instagram.

“You’ve been warned,” Consuelos wrote after sharing a link to Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter’s reaction to her own mother’s latest nude pic on Instagram.

“Conversations with my daughter,” Ripa captioned the screenshot. (RELATED: Hacker Who Was Part Of Massive Nude Celebrity Photo Leak Arrested)

It’s been somewhat of a trend for older celebrities to show off their bodies with nude pictures on Instagram. I can see why they would feel inclined to do this. They’re aging and they want to prove that they still have it all going on.

However, it’s not the same as when Kim Kardashian posts basically nude photos on Instagram. Kardashian’s kids don’t even have access to social media. Not that they won’t ever see the photos, but the nudes don’t affect their lives as much as it could for a child who is a teenager.

Consuelos is 19, so she might not get that much embarrassment over it. I just can’t imagine a high school-aged boy having to deal with the aftermath of his mom posting a nude.

It was a cute exchange though, and it’s nice to see that Ripa and her kids have this kind of relationship.