LSU Football Fans Are Tailgating Off Of Campus During The Coronavirus Pandemic

LSU fans aren’t letting the coronavirus pandemic stop them from drinking a few beers before football games.

Sports Illustrated recently published a fascinating piece about the tailgating experience prior to the Tigers playing during the pandemic. Tailgating is banned on campus during the 2020 season, but you'd be foolish to think that's going to stop people from having a good time.

What does the “Tailgating Capital of the World” do when tailgating is banned on campus? They obtain a tax assessor’s map, identify campus borders & party on adjacent property. “Hurricanes, viruses & governors.. nobody is stopping us from tailgating.”https://t.co/rPAOxp7RiW pic.twitter.com/mxc7OeLuMZ — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 28, 2020

As Ross Dellenger wrote in the piece, “partygoers on Saturday mostly took the tailgating off-campus: House tailgates, condo tailgates, patio tailgates.”

One fan stated, “Hurricanes, viruses and governors. Nobody is stopping us from tailgating.”

As I’ve said many different times, if fans are allowed into the stadium, then they should 100% be allowed to tailgate.

LSU has restricted capacity, but fans are in the seats. That means tailgating should be permitted.

The government has decided that tailgating won’t be allowed, and people are taking the matter into their own hands by doing it on private property.

I 100% support their decision, and I’d be doing the exact same thing if I was in their shoes. I’d be cracking drinks left and right without a care in the world.

I support being safe, but I also support being consistent. If it’s safe enough to attend the games, then it’s safe enough to drink a few beers with the boys. It’s truly that simple.