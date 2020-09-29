Mark Cuban Picks Up Delonte West In An Attempt To Help The Former NBA Player

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban picked up former player Delonte West in an attempt to help him.

West, who has a history of issues off of the court, has been in the news since a photo of him in Dallas appearing to be homeless begging for help went viral. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Delonte west really out here in north dallas smh pic.twitter.com/9SxZzIO5AP — ???????? (@CallTcooks) September 22, 2020

In a video released Monday by TMZ Sports, Cuban can be seen picking up his former player at a gas station. According to TMZ, West was taken to a local hotel “while his family formulates a game plan.”

His family members would like him to rehab and “he now seems open to the idea.” You can watch the inspiring moment below.

This is honestly incredibly sad and tragic, and there’s no other way to put it. West has had some serious issues since he left the league, and they look like they’re only getting worse.

He was infamously involved in a street fight in his retirement, and you would have thought that would have been enough to get him some help.

Apparently, it wasn’t.

Hopefully, Cuban and the NBA can use the vast resources at their disposal to help West out. It’s crystal clear that he needs professional help.

I’m not trying to sound cruel or mean, but that’s the reality of the situation. He made millions playing in the NBA, and he’s been reduced to begging on the streets.

Let’s hope he gets the help he needs. Otherwise, this situation might only get much worse.