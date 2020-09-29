Matthew Stafford Has The Most Comebacks In The NFL Since 2009 With 29

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford leads the NFL in comebacks since entering the league in 2009.

This past weekend, Stafford led the Lions to a comeback win over the Cardinals, and that was the 29th comeback win of his career. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As pointed out Monday by the Lions on Instagram, he leads the NFL since 2009.

This is the kind of stuff that is really more frustrating than anything else. Yes, it’s cool that Stafford leads the NFL in comebacks since 2009, but why are we always in a position for that to be necessary?

You know what requires a comeback win? You have to be losing.

Seeing as how we’re the Detroit Lions and losing is in our DNA, we’re more often losing than winning.

That’s just the nature of being the Detroit Lions.

I truly believe that Stafford is an elite quarterback, and I think he’s been that way since he was drafted first overall in 2009.

Unfortunately for him, the Lions are cursed and fate is always against us. The franchise also just has a spectacular ability when it comes to pissing away the talent of star players.

#Lions rookie DeAndre Swift drops a game-winning TD. #Bears hang on to win 27-23. UNREAL. pic.twitter.com/a9xEPWFIwH — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 13, 2020

Hopefully, the Lions find a way to string a few more wins together in the coming weeks, but if history has taught me anything, I shouldn’t be holding my breath.