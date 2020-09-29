Meghan McCain And Ben Domenech Welcome Baby Girl Liberty Sage

Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech welcomed their first child Monday, a baby girl they named Liberty Sage McCain Domenech.

McCain’s regular show, ABC’s “The View,” announced the news congratulating McCain and her husband, The Federalist’s Domenech.

We are excited to share the happy news that our @MeghanMcCain and her husband Ben Domenech have welcomed their first child, daughter Liberty Sage McCain Domenech! https://t.co/YO3ad1jpvb — The View (@TheView) September 29, 2020

McCain had announced her pregnancy — as well as her intention to broadcast live from her home — in March just as the coronavirus pandemic began to sweep across the nation. (RELATED: Meghan McCain To Tape ‘The View’ From Home After Announcing Pregnancy)

Meghan McCain announces pregnancy, plans to telecommute to “The View” https://t.co/ePHBeymqK9 pic.twitter.com/EkchrtHU0Q — The Hill (@thehill) March 22, 2020

McCain and Domenech were married on November 21, 2017, pushing up plans to make sure that McCain’s father, the late Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain, would be there to celebrate the occasion with her. McCain passed away from stage four glioblastoma — an extremely aggressive brain tumor — just short of a year later.

The couple also suffered a miscarriage in 2019, something that McCain said she initially blamed on herself.

Meghan McCain Opens Up About Miscarriage, Says She ‘Blamed’ Herself And ‘Felt So Ashamed’ https://t.co/G8kXlPdkWc — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 31, 2019

The pro-life political commentator said she hoped that telling her story could help other women who find themselves in the same position to understand that it was not their fault and it was not shameful to talk about their pain.

“I would rather continue to open up dialogues and conversations,” she added. “I just hope that women out there know that they aren’t alone and they haven’t done anything wrong. And that the pain is real and it’s totally understandable,” she said.

McCain has not shared photos of her new daughter — in fact, aside from appearing on “The View,” she refrained from sharing photos throughout her pregnancy. She said in an Instagram story that after being subjected to nasty comments from the press herself, she wanted to spare her unborn child similar attacks.

McCain is expected to return to work in time for the presidential election in November.