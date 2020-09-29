Melania Trump Wows In Gorgeous Black-And-White Striped Pantsuit For Ohio Debate Trip

First lady Melania Trump turned heads Tuesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous striped pantsuit at the White House ahead of the trip to Ohio for the presidential debate.

The first lady looked as striking as ever in the black-and-white striped jacket and pants as she joined President Donald Trump as they boarded Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House. (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, a white button-up shirt and black high heels. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

The first lady’s fashion sense is always on point, as has been noted numerous times before.

Most recently, Melania wore a beautiful, sleeveless navy blue-and-white dress while welcoming Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu to the White House.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Sep 15, 2020 at 3:16pm PDT

