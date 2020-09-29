Mississippi State Releases Majestic Mike Leach Bandwagon Video

Mississippi State released an incredible video for football fans Monday.

The Bulldogs tweeted a video encouraging fans to join the Mike Leach bandwagon, and it’s absolutely majestic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the awesome video below.

For the record, I would like to point out that I was on this bandwagon down in Starkville from the day Leach arrived.

Not only that, I predicted the Bulldogs would beat LSU by 10 points this past Saturday, which is exactly what happened.

As an honorary fan of Mississippi football this season (decision was made before the Big Ten decided to play), I’m PUMPED for today. I have Ole Miss over Florida by three and Mississippi State over LSU by 10. What do you think, Governor @TateReeves? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 26, 2020

Obviously, I’m first and foremost a Wisconsin fan, and I’ll cheer for the Badgers with my heart and soul no matter what.

However, I’m also a gigantic fan of Mike Leach, and it was obvious to me from day one that his tenure with the Bulldogs would be electric.

Well, I’d say upsetting the defending national champs is a hell of a way to get your time in Starkville started.

Now, Leach is out here encouraging people to join the bandwagon and support the Bulldogs. Seeing as how this ride is going to be a ton of fun, there’s no reason to not support MSU as well as your normal team.

Mike Leach recaps his first day as an SEC head coach: “ better than average” Uhhhh ya think?pic.twitter.com/LUNlFnNCGa — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 26, 2020

Get with the movement, folks. Soon, there won’t be any room left!