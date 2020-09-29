MSNBC Host Chris Hayes Says Trump Supporters Are ‘Colluding With Evil And Getting People Killed’

MSNBC host Chris Hayes tweeted after Tuesday night’s presidential debate that Trump supporters are “colluding with evil and getting people killed.”

“I get why professional conservatives and GOP staffers and lobbyists and donors and Leonard Leo, etc all have their own special pleading and justifications for what they’re doing, but anyone who’s morally sentient understands they’re colluding with evil and getting people killed,” Hayes said on Twitter. (RELATED: MSNBC Retracts Tweet Claiming Host Chris Hayes Said Coronavirus Could Kill Half Of The Population)

I get why professional conservatives and GOP staffers and lobbyists and donors and Leonard Leo, etc all have their own special pleading and justifications for what they’re doing, but anyone who’s morally sentient understands they’re colluding with evil and getting people killed. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 30, 2020

“The thing I most cherish about my Roman Catholic upbringing is being taught that too often the ethics of everyday life in capitalist America are transactional and people tell themselves all kinds of stories to justify things that are wicked,” he added. “But some things are just wrong.”

Conservative activist and former Federalist Society vice president Leonard Leo has led campaigns supporting the nomination of several Supreme Court justices, including justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch. The president officially nominated Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court Saturday following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Hayes’ comments come after the first presidential debate, which was marked by tense moments of arguing between President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden.