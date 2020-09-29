Notre Dame Has 39 Football Players Out Because Of Coronavirus

Notre Dame is missing a staggering number of football players because of coronavirus.

According to a Monday statement from the team, 39 players are in isolation or quarantine because of coronavirus. It's not entirely clear from the statement how many players have coronavirus, but 14 of them are identified as being in quarantine because of "close contacts."

You can read the full statement below.

September 28 – Testing Update pic.twitter.com/fubn0Dc0qD — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) September 28, 2020

How does something like this even happen at this point in the year? How do 39 players get sidelined because of coronavirus at this point in the game?

The Fighting Irish were supposed to play Wake Forest this past weekend, but the game was postponed because of coronavirus issues.

We now know what those issues were.

I’ve been a pretty chill voice when it comes to the virus’ impact on locker rooms, but this is about as bad as it’s been all season.

Having more than three dozen players out isn’t a joke at all. That’s about as bad as it can get.

Hopefully, Notre Dame figures this situation out sooner than later. If not, the Wake Forest game might not be the only one called off this season.