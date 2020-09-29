Notre Dame Will Resume Football Practice Wednesday

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be back on the football field Wednesday.

After postponing the Wake Forest game this past weekend, ESPN reported Tuesday that the Fighting Irish will practice again Wednesday. A total of 39 players had been placed in quarantine or isolation because of coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ESPN also reported that Notre Dame narrowed down the coronavirus outbreak to a player vomiting on the sideline during the South Florida game and a team meal.

See, there was no reason to panic at all because the Wake Forest game was postponed and more than three dozen players were held out.

I told everyone to relax and chill out when the news first broke. I told you all nothing was unfixable, and I turned out to be correct.

Starting Wednesday, the Fighting Irish will be back on the field, and that’s a win for the entire world of college football.

We need every team possible playing, and it’s about time Notre Dame fires their engines back up.

I told you that we’d be fine, and that’s what happened. Now, let’s hope the Fighting Irish don’t have any other issues down the stretch.