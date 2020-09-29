Police Departments Across The Country Report 911 Outages

Police departments reported a nationwide outage of emergency 911 dispatch calls on Monday night.

The outages affected local police departments including in Arizona, Minnesota and Pennsylvania, Fox News reported. Local police departments posted information on social media platforms like Twitter to alert residents to the outages.

The Minneapolis Police Department instructed residents via Twitter to dial an alternate emergency phone number in place of 911 if they were in “need of police, fire or emergency medical assistance.”

ATTENTION: The 911 lines are not operational nationwide. This is for phone calls and text messaging. If you need police, fire or emergency medical assistance in Minneapolis, please call 612-348-2345. We will advise when this issue is fixed. — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) September 28, 2020

The Delaware State Police reported a “state-wide interruption in service” within their dispatch centers, Fox News reported.

However, the emergency call outages were typically resolved in 30 minutes, CNN reported. Departments such as Upper Darby Police in Pennsylvania posted on Twitter once their emergency 911 dispatch lines were restored.

????*** IMPORTANT MESSAGE *** The Delaware County 911 phone is system IS BACK UP AND RUNNING! Call 911 for any emergencies. ???? — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) September 29, 2020

Monday’s outages coincided with Microsoft outages the same night, according to CNN. The company’s cloud computing platform, Microsoft Azure, alerted users of performance errors on their service health page. (RELATED:Trump’s DOD Delivers Another Big Blow To Bezos, Gives $10 Billion Cloud Project To Microsoft Instead Of Amazon)

Microsoft said there is ‘no indication’ that the two outages were related, according to Fox.

