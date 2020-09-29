The Debate Was So Wild, CNN’s Dana Bash Called It A ‘Sh*t Show’ Live On Air

CNN’s chief political correspondent Dana Bash called the first round of presidential debates a “sh*t show” live on air Tuesday night after President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden spent more than an hour sparring on healthcare, the Supreme Court, race-related issues and the economy.

“I’m just gonna say it like it is, that was a sh*t show,” Bash said.

Dana Bash just summed up the #debates nicely pic.twitter.com/LsvyjCysJA — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 30, 2020

The first of three debates was moderated by Fox News’ Chris Wallace, who at one point scolded Trump for interrupting him as he tried to ask him a question.

“I’m the moderator of this debate, and I would like you to let me ask my question, and then you can answer,” Wallace told Trump.

Wallace then asked Trump why the president never replaced Obamacare despite previous 2016 campaign promises to do so.

But before answering the question, Trump took a swipe at Wallace.

“First of all, I guess I’m debating you, not him. But that’s okay. I’m not surprised.”

When Wallace asked Trump whether he’s willing to condemn white supremacists and militia groups, Trump said he would, while also claiming most violence is from “the left.” (RELATED: ‘Nobody Will Show Up’: Trump Gets Chris Wallace To Laugh With Jab At Biden’s Crowd Sizes)

Wallace then pushed Trump to specifically name names.

“Give me a name. Go ahead. Who would you like me to condemn?” Trump asked.

President Trump says he’s willing to condemn white supremacist and militia groups, but doesn’t when directly asked to do so. After Biden and Chris Wallace tell him to “do it,” Trump says, “Give me a name. Go ahead. Who would you like me to condemn?” https://t.co/XoIMrd5i2b pic.twitter.com/Lq1DrRiN46 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 30, 2020

The president then went on to interrupt Biden, prompting the former Vice President to lose his cool.

“Will you shut up, man?” Biden said.

“That was a really productive segment, wasn’t it?” Biden added. “Keep yappin’, man.”

As Pres. Trump repeatedly interrupts Joe Biden, Biden says, “Will you shut up, man?” “That was really a productive segment, wasn’t it?” Biden says sarcastically. “Keep yappin’, man.” https://t.co/5Bl4Ob3O2t #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/XvNahLC1Rm — ABC News (@ABC) September 30, 2020

The candidates also bickered over law enforcement support, with Biden dodging Trump’s question about whether any law enforcement agencies supported the former Vice President.

“He has no law enforcement support,” Trump said of Biden. “Who do you have? Name one group that supports you.”

Trump presses Biden to name a single law enforcement agency who supports him Biden can’t name a single one and says he doesn’t have time to talk about it Democrat Chris Wallace interrupts to stop the embarrassing moment for Biden pic.twitter.com/zYFrx2s0SS — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 30, 2020

Wallace then interrupted Trump, before Biden told viewers to “vote.”