REPORT: Jorge Masvidal Will Campaign With Donald Trump Jr. On A ‘Fighters Against Socialism’ Tour

UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal will reportedly campaign with Donald Trump Jr. in Florida.

According to Ariel Helwani, the fighting sensation will be a part of the "Fighters Against Socialism" tour this Saturday in Florida.

The final stop is at the American Top Team gym, and the belief is that many fighters will participate.

Jorge Masvidal will join Donald Trump Jr. on a day long “Fighters Against Socialism” bus tour across Florida this Saturday. They will hold 3 rallies in Tampa, Orlando and Miami. Their final rally will be at the American Top Team gym where they expect numerous fighters to join. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 29, 2020

This is going to be so incredibly entertaining to watch. I don’t care what your politics are. I don’t care if you love him or hate him.

You’re welcome to believe what you want and to vote for who you want to vote for. That’s what America is all about.

However, Jorge Masvidal on a “Fighters Against Socialism” tour is going to be epic content.

Let’s not forget. Jorge Masvidal is the man who ate a massive slice of pizza while talking about how he would dismantle Conor McGregor.

I have no idea what to expect this Saturday, but I’m all in. UFC stars giving their opinions on socialism is bound to be immediate entertainment, and I say that in the most glowing terms possible.

I can’t wait to see what we get! I’m 100% confident that it’s going to be epic.