Police Report Multiple People Dead After Hostage Situation

Multiple people died during a possible “hostage situation” in Salem, Oregon, Monday, police said in a press release.

Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a possible hostage situation at around 12:30 p.m. Monday, according to a police press release. Deputies arrived at the home and called a trained negotiator, who was on scene and attempted to speak with the suspect over the phone, but “shots were fired,” CNN reported.

This afternoon, deputies from the Sheriff’s Office were in an officer involved shooting in East Salem. Initial details… Posted by Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, September 28, 2020

“There were multiple fatalities during this incident, including that of the suspect,” the release said. (RELATED: Minneapolis Police Department Investigating Project Veritas Claims Of Voter Fraud)

The police did not say how many people died. No deputies were hurt and there’s no reason to believe there’s any danger to the community, the sheriff’s office said.

The Oregon State Police were called to the scene to investigate the officer involved shooting, per the sheriff’s office policy and county protocol. Any deputies involved “will be placed on administrative leave” during the investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.