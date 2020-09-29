How 5 Swing States’ Mail-In Voting Laws Are Setting Up An Election Day Disaster

The complications of having an election during the coronavirus pandemic is set to make what is already likely to be a competitive election even more contentious. An anticipated influx of mail-in ballots is expected to put further stress on the U.S. Postal Service, and mismatches between Postal Service delivery policies and vote-by-mail election laws in key swing states could make it even harder to make sure ballots sent by mail get counted — and less likely we will have a clear outcome on Election Day.