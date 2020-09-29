The Tampa Bay Lightning Win The Stanley Cup After Beating The Dallas Stars

The Tampa Bay Lightning have won the Stanley Cup.

The Lightning won game six of the Stanley Cup Final 2-0 Monday, and they're the newest champions of the NHL.

Obviously, the first thing we have to do is tip our caps to the Lightning for winning the Stanley Cup. It’s the greatest trophy in sports and there’s no close second.

There’s nothing else like playoff hockey. You win the Cup and you’re immortalized forever in the sport. That fate now awaits everyone on the Lightning.

Congratulations to all of them.

Having said that, I was really pulling for the Stars to pull off the upset and win the series. There’s something about an underdog that always draws our attention.

The Lightning were clearly the better team, and that only pushed me harder towards cheering for the Stars. Plus, Joe Pavelski is a Wisconsin man, and he was having himself a hell of an impressive run in the postseason.

It was an incredibly weird NHL season thanks to coronavirus, and it’s now all over. What a strange time for the sport, fans and players.

Props to the Lightning for getting the job done and getting their names on the Cup. There aren’t many accomplishments in life that will ever come close.