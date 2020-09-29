‘The Crown’ Gives Us First Peek At Emma Corrin As Princess Diana

“The Crown” definitely got everyone’s attention Tuesday when it shared the first glimpse of Emma Corrin as Princess Diana on the hit series.

“You meet her and she’s…16 years old,” the 24-year-old actress told Vanity Fair in a piece published Tuesday of her role in the upcoming season four of the Netflix series. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

“From episode one to three, we see her dynamic before she goes into the palace—and how normal she was, living in her flat with friends…then she’s really transported overnight,” she added.

Check out the side-by-side shot shared by the outlet of Princess Di and Corrin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on Sep 29, 2020 at 6:00am PDT

The piece noted that Corrin’s coming of age is part of the fourth season, which premieres November 15. It will cover Princess Diana over the time span of 1977 to 1990.

New images from The Crown season 4 provide our first look at Emma Corrin as Princess Diana and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher: https://t.co/5s4UwELzEy pic.twitter.com/LVui6qZp8s — Netflix Life (@NetflixLifee) September 29, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harper’s BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus) on Sep 29, 2020 at 8:10am PDT

Actor Josh O’Connor, who plays Prince Charles on the show, talked about the upcoming season and admitted fans will see a “more flawed version” of his character.

“It’s a more flawed version of that character…someone who has been wronged on numerous occasions and is stuck in an unhappy marriage at points,” O’Conner shared. “We see edges of his darkness.”