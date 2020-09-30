AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco Says The Number Of Games Played ‘Should Absolutely Matter’ For The College Football Playoff

AAC commissioner Mike Aresco believes the number of games a team plays should matter for making the College Football Playoff.

Aresco spoke Tuesday with Paul Finebaum and said, “I think that the number of games you play this year should absolutely matter and should be a significant factor if gap is wider than one or two games.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I understand the point Aresco is making here, but I’m not sure I totally agree with it. Obviously, if a team only plays two or three games, they shouldn’t be eligible for the playoff.

I think everyone can agree on that. There at least as to be some kind of meat to the schedule.

However, the idea that an 8-0 Ohio State should be kept out over a different team that played more games is laughable.

We all hate the “eye test,” but it’s going to be more important than ever during the era of coronavirus because it’s likely that a lot of games get canceled and postponed.

That’s just the reality of the situation. Postponements and cancelations mean teams won’t even play the number of games they’re scheduled to play.

In my mind, as long as a team has played at least six games, then the committee should consider them eligible. I’m flexible, but six games seems fair to everyone involved.

Of course, all of this is subject to change as we continue to battle coronavirus. Welcome to sports in 2020. Prepare for any and all outcomes.