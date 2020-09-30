AC/DC Confirms They Are Making A Comeback

The classic rock band AC/DC has a few surprises after announcing they were making a comeback.

Brian Johnson, Phil Rudd and Cliff Williams will be getting back together with Angus Young and Stevie Young the band confirmed Wednesday on Twitter.

“ARE YOU READY?” the band’s official account tweeted.

There have been rumors reported that the band was putting together a new album after musician Dee Snider of Twisted Sister claimed the album had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The classic rock group last released the “Rock Or Bust” album in 2014. (RELATED: AC/DC Guitarist Malcom Young Dead At Age 64)

Johnson left the group back in 2016 after suffering from hearing loss.

“On stage, it was getting harder and harder to hear the guitars, even hear the keys, and I was basically going on muscle memory,” Johnson told The Sunday Times. “And I’m not the kind of guy who likes to cheat. The way I look at it, I had a great run.”

Now he’s back with the group.

I don’t know about you guys, but this is great for the classic rock industry. There isn’t much going on there in terms of really great music. This could be the turn around. I’d love to go to an AC/DC concert, but it looks like we won’t be able to do that until 2021 at least.