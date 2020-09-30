Adidas Touts Donations To Minnesota Freedom Fund, Which Bailed Out Convicted Domestic Abusers, Man Accused Of Sexually Penetrating Child

Athletic apparel giant Adidas is still touting its donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which bailed out a lengthy list of alleged violent criminals, including multiple convicted domestic abusers and a man accused of sexually penetrating a child.

Adidas ran a Twitter advertisement Tuesday that linked to a page on its website showcasing Adidas’s efforts to create “meaningful and lasting change” on the issue of racial justice, which includes matching employee donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund by 200%.

“We are matching employee donations by 200% through DEED, our online donation platform, to support nonprofit organizations driving racial justice and human rights for underrepresented communities,” reads the page.

“This currently benefits the NAACP, the National Urban League, Campaign Zero, ACLU, The Innocence Project, Transgender Law Center and the Minnesota Freedom Fund,” it states.

Adidas last updated the page on Sept. 9, according to its website.

The Minnesota Freedom Fund helped bail out a man accused of sexually penetrating an eight-year-old child in July, court records reviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation show.

The bail fund also helped free from jail six men accused of domestic violence between July and August, according to court records reviewed by the DCNF. All but one of those men had previously been convicted of domestic violence, court records show.

Adidas didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment. (RELATED: Here’s A List Of Corporations Funding The ‘Defund The Police’ Movement)

The athletic apparel company isn’t the only large name to support the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which also received donations from a long list of celebrities.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris also promoted the bail fund to her followers on Twitter following the May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody.

At least 13 staffers working for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign donated to the bail fund in the first week following Floyd’s death, Reuters reported.

