This Time, ‘The Mooch’ Drops The Gloves | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 25 (Part 2)

Daily Caller White House correspondent Christian Datoc sits down with Wall Street guru and CEO of Farvahar Partners Omeed Malik for a new episode of “WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON.” It’s the only show that breaks down the Beltway’s economic updates for both financial VIPs and everyday Americans looking for market tips.

Datoc and Malik were joined by SkyBridge Capital founder and former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

Malik and Scaramucci, who have known each other for years, butted heads over what specific policies put forth by the Trump administration should be considered successful. Scaramucci argued that like past presidents, Trump has offered the right rhetoric without actually following through on his campaign promises. Malik in turn cited the tougher stance Trump has taken with China, his attempts to end America’s wars, and the administration’s brokering of the historic Middle East peace deals. (Scaramucci Unfiltered — Trump, Biden, And The Future Of The GOP (Part 1) | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON Ep. 25)

Datoc then pressed Scaramucci on what the future of the Republican party will look like. Earlier in the interview, Scaramucci had argued that the Republican party had abandoned fiscal conservatism, so Datoc wanted to know on what policies the new platform will instead focus.

