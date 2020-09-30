‘Sh*t Show,’ ‘Embarrassment’ — Republican Senators React To First Presidential Debate

A number of Republican senators heavily criticized the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah said the debate was an “embarrassment,” Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska called the debate “a shit show” and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia said it was “rough” on both sides. The first debate was moderated by Fox News’ Chris Wallace.

WATCH:

Senator Sasse tells @nancycordes and @alexanderbolton that last night’s debate was a “shit show” pic.twitter.com/6D49QdGPtX — Alan He (@alanhe) September 30, 2020

Senator Romney tells @nancycordes and other reporters that the debate was an “embarrassment.” pic.twitter.com/p5QyUowXhK — Alan He (@alanhe) September 30, 2020

I asked roughly half of Senate repubs abt the debate. Many responded, calling it “rough,” an “embarrassment,” and yes, a “shitshow.” Some want @realDonaldTrump to clarify his stance on white supremacists. And even his biggest boosters said “he’s gotta restrain himself” next time. — Nancy Cordes (@nancycordes) September 30, 2020

The comments come as Biden and Trump continued to talk over each other and attack each other throughout the debate. (RELATED: Biden Says Amy Coney Barrett Is A ‘Very Fine Person’)

The next time Trump and Biden will square off will be Oct. 15 in Florida. The second debate will be moderated by Susan Page, USA Today’s Washington bureau chief.