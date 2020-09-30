Politics

‘Sh*t Show,’ ‘Embarrassment’ — Republican Senators React To First Presidential Debate

Photo by KEN CEDENO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Henry Rodgers Senior Congressional Correspondent
A number of Republican senators heavily criticized the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah said the debate was an “embarrassment,” Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska called the debate “a shit show” and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia said it was “rough” on both sides. The first debate was moderated by Fox News’ Chris Wallace.

The comments come as Biden and Trump continued to talk over each other and attack each other throughout the debate. (RELATED: Biden Says Amy Coney Barrett Is A ‘Very Fine Person’)

The next time Trump and Biden will square off will be Oct. 15 in Florida. The second debate will be moderated by Susan Page, USA Today’s Washington bureau chief.