Demi Lovato Releases Break Up Song Following End Of Her Engagement With Max Ehrich

Musician and actress Demi Lovato released a brand new break up song following the end of her engagement to Max Ehrich.

Lovato first teased the new song Tuesday night and released it Wednesday morning.

“Music is always there for me… song in the am,” Lovato tweeted.

Music is always there for me… pic.twitter.com/I77rrfFj8r — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) September 30, 2020

Some of the lyrics read:

I’m a mess and I’m still broken

but I’m finding my way back

It hurts to breathe

I don’t have much but at least I still have me

and that’s all I need

Lovato also seems to talk pretty openly in these lyrics about her current relationship status:

Everything around me shattered

All the highs are now just low

But it doesn’t even matter

Cause I’d rather be alone

I’m totally into how open she’s being about her feelings, but I also kind of want to know what happened between the two. Ehrich and Lovato announced their engagement in July and now all of a sudden the whole thing is over and they seem to not be speaking to each other. (RELATED: ‘We Haven’t Even Officially Ended Anything’: Max Elrich Reportedly Speaks Out About Split From Demi Lovato)

So, what happened?

We do tend to get really good music from artists when they go through something as emotional as a break up, so maybe we’ll be blessed with an entirely new album from Lovato.

I’ll be looking forward to it. The new single is great and shows Lovato’s voice at its best.