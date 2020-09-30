‘Did Trump Bring Back Football?’ Was A Top-5 Searched Question On Google For President Trump During The Debate

A ton of people wanted to know during the debate Tuesday night if President Donald Trump actually saved football.

While debating Democrat nominee Joe Biden, Trump declared that he saved football! It was a clear reference to the Big 10 deciding to play. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Bo Erickson, “Did Trump bring back football?” was a top-five searched question on Google for the President during the action.

Very interesting search questions during debate, via @GoogleTrends pic.twitter.com/lcGg19yBxZ — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) September 30, 2020

Look, as I’ve said many times before, I have no idea on a micro level what role Donald Trump played when it came to saving B1G football.

The only people who truly know that are Trump, Kevin Warren and a small group of other Big 10 officials.

However, in the big picture, he pushed for games to start, and that’s exactly what he should have done as the President.

Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football. Would be good (great!) for everyone – Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

Having said that, Trump missed a golden opportunity last night to thank me for my successful efforts to save B1G football.

With the eyes of the nation upon him, he could have tipped his cap to me for fighting like hell for 188 days to make sure the B1G played.

I’ve spent the past 188 days fighting to save Big 10 football. Today, we accomplished the mission. Much like the Osama Bin Laden raid or D-Day, you never know when your number will be called to serve. All you hope for is to execute your job and the mission. We did just that. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 16, 2020

To the Nebraska, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Iowa and other Big 10 fans who joined the fight, we’re friends for life. We’re enemies on the field, but we’re band of brothers after fighting on the frontlines to save football. You see me in a bar and the drinks are on me. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 16, 2020

Am I disappointed Trump didn’t give me a shoutout? No, a true hero doesn’t need the praise. We just put on our hardhat and get to work.

See you all October 24th!