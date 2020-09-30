Editorial

‘Did Trump Bring Back Football?’ Was A Top-5 Searched Question On Google For President Trump During The Debate

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: U.S. President Donald Trump participates in the first presidential debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. This is the first of three planned debates between the two candidates in the lead up to the election on November 3. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
A ton of people wanted to know during the debate Tuesday night if President Donald Trump actually saved football.

While debating Democrat nominee Joe Biden, Trump declared that he saved football! It was a clear reference to the Big 10 deciding to play. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Bo Erickson, “Did Trump bring back football?” was a top-five searched question on Google for the President during the action.

Look, as I’ve said many times before, I have no idea on a micro level what role Donald Trump played when it came to saving B1G football.

The only people who truly know that are Trump, Kevin Warren and a small group of other Big 10 officials.

However, in the big picture, he pushed for games to start, and that’s exactly what he should have done as the President.

Having said that, Trump missed a golden opportunity last night to thank me for my successful efforts to save B1G football.

With the eyes of the nation upon him, he could have tipped his cap to me for fighting like hell for 188 days to make sure the B1G played.

Am I disappointed Trump didn’t give me a shoutout? No, a true hero doesn’t need the praise. We just put on our hardhat and get to work.

See you all October 24th!