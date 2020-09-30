EXCLUSIVE: Kevin McCarthy Gives Sneak Peak At Congressional Task Force’s Next Moves Against China

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sat down with the Daily Caller’s senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc for a wide-ranging exclusive interview.

McCarthy opened by giving his assessment of the alleged progress made by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in reaching a stimulus compromise. (RELATED: Mnuchin Is ‘Hopeful’ He Can Reach A Stimulus ‘Compromise’ With Pelosi This Week)

McCarthy and Datoc focused on the 14 member Congressional task force on countering Chinese influence in the United States and the extensive report the group released Wednesday. McCarthy explained three — of more than 80 — findings outlined in the report, and the task force’s proposed legislative solutions for each issue. The most important next step, per McCarthy, is getting Democratic leadership on board with the initiative.

McCarthy also brought up some work the Republican Party is undertaking to tackle climate issues.

