Florida Man Arrested After Fight Over Whether Almond Milk Is Better Than Whole Milk

A Florida man was arrested Sunday after a debate over whether almond milk is better than whole milk became violent, according to Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Garcia and his cousin were verbally arguing over whether almond milk or whole milk is superior before things took a more violent turn, CBS 12 reported Tuesday. When his cousin refused to back down, Garcia allegedly “became enraged at the victim for disagreeing with him,” according to the arrest document.

GOT MILK? A man was arrested over the weekend for getting into a physical altercation after a disagreement over his choice of milk. So what do you think, Almond Milk or Whole Milk? Read the full story here: https://t.co/x3ewVQqLhn pic.twitter.com/8JpUmkMluA — Lee County Sheriff (@leesheriff) September 29, 2020

Garcia reportedly punched his cousin’s forehead, receiving a blow to the shoulder in return. Garcia then “proceeded to pull out a light blue pocket knife” and chased his cousin throughout their yard before cutting his torso, the arrest document states. (RELATED: Florida Man Pretends To Be Cop While Trying To Pull Over Actual Police Officer)

The affidavit does not specify which person was arguing in favor of which type of milk.

The two men were separated until officers arrived on the scene, the Miami Herald reported.

After being read his rights, Garcia denied using the pocket knife and told officers that his cousin “thinks he is better than the whole family,” according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Upon searching Garcia, deputies located a light blue pocket knife in his right pants pocket, which they submitted as evidence. (RELATED: Peta Says Cow’s Milk Is A Symbol Used By White Supremacists’)

Garcia was arrested and charged with aggravated battery Sunday, according to NBC2 News.

