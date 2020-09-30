Grandfather Leaves Bucket Of Balls At Batting Cages With Touching Note About ‘Cherish These Times’

A grandfather left a bucket of baseballs at a batting cage, along with a note that touched on how fast life moves and how we need to “cherish” every minute.

“Free. Hope someone can use some of these baseballs in the batting cages,” the man wrote on the note. It was shared on Instagram in a post by ESPN on Wednesday, along with a photo of the baseballs the grandpa found “while cleaning out” his garage. The original tweet was from UA Alum Ethan Anderson. (RELATED: Nationals Vs. Yankees Sets Baseball TV Ratings Record With 4 Million Viewers)

“I pitched them to my son and grandson for countless rounds,” he added. “My son is now 46 years-old and my grandson is 23 years-old. I am 72 and what I wouldn’t give to pitch a couple of buckets to them.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN (@espn) on Sep 30, 2020 at 11:04am PDT

The grandfather’s note continued, “They have both moved away. If you are a father cherish these times. You won’t believe how quickly they will be gone.

At the closing of the touching note, the gentleman wrote an extra part urging who ever read his letter to give those close to you “a hug and tell them you love them every chance you get!”

The original tweet from Anderson read, “My grandad left an old bucket of balls at the batting cages we used to go to with this note on them…. I’m not crying, you’re crying.”