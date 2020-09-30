Hailey Bieber Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Several Jaw-Dropping Shots From Ceremony

Hailey Bieber got everyone’s attention Wednesday when she posted several jaw-dropping never-before-seen pictures from her wedding to Justin Bieber.

"1 year ago we had the best wedding," the 23-year-old supermodel captioned her post on Instagram, along with several stunning black-and-white shots from the ceremony. "Wish I could live this day over and over."

In two of the pictures, we see the happy couple standing at the alter.

A short time later, the pop singer Justin Bieber shared another picture on his social media account from their special day and a sweet message that read, “Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man!”

“I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be!” he added. “My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl.”

As previously reported, Justin proposed to the supermodel in 2018 and the two secretly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse several months later.

Last October, the couple made headlines once with news they had finally held a lavish ceremony to say their “I Do’s” again, but this time surrounded by family and friends.