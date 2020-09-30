Biden Campaign Announces Record Fundraising During Tuesday’s Debate

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign said it raised a record $3.8 million in an hour during his debate against President Donald Trump Tuesday.

Biden’s deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield told reporters Wednesday that the total was raised between 10 and 11 p.m. through ActBlue, a Democratic fundraising platform. The raucous debate went from 9-10:30 p.m. in Cleveland.

The amount was the most that Biden has received in an hour at any point in his campaign, and was the most ever given to any candidate on ActBlue in an hour span, The Hill reported.

Bedingfield said that Biden’s fundraising success came as a result from his direct appeal to voters, according to Fox News. Biden employed the strategy multiple times throughout Tuesday’s debate. (RELATED: Chris Wallace Was Literally Forced To Yell ‘Stop!’ During The Debate)

“Joe Biden spoke directly to the American people tonight and they are responding,” she said.

The record total is only the latest in the Biden campaign’s fundraising success. The campaign raised $364.5 million in August, breaking previous monthly fundraising records, and entered September with over $460 million cash-on-hand. (RELATED: Biden Raises $48 Million In 48 Hours After Picking Harris As VP)

The Trump campaign entered September with $325 million, according to Communications Director Tim Murtaugh. The campaign had not released its fundraising totals during the debate as of Wednesday morning.

Bedingfield told Fox News that Biden is still committed to participating in the next two debates scheduled for Oct. 15 and 27 despite some calls for him to boycott them after Tuesday’s debate, which CNN’s Dana Bash described as a “sh*t show.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.