Biden Thinks Trump’s Debate Performance Was A ‘National Embarrassment’

Former Vice President Joe Biden told reporters Wednesday in Ohio that President Donald Trump’s performance in Tuesday’s first 2020 presidential debate was a “national embarrassment.”

“Look, he did what I expected him to do last night,” Biden stated at the top of his question and answer session. “He not only attacked me constantly, and my family, but he attacked the moderator.” (RELATED: ‘Sh*t Show’ — Fox News’ Chris Wallace Completely Loses Control Of Trump, Biden In First Debate)

The former vice president added that he understands if undecided voters felt “turned off by politics” after the debate.

“I kind of thought at one point — maybe I shouldn’t say this — but the president of the United States conducted himself the way he did, I think it was just a national embarrassment,” he stated. “I just hope that the American people and those undecided voters try to determine what each of us has as an answer for their concerns, and allows us to actually speak.”

Tuesday night’s debate featured both candidates talking over each other for much of the evening. Moderator Chris Wallace attempted to regain control of the night on multiple occasions but ultimately failed to do so.

You can watch Biden’s entire appearance below.

