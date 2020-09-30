‘That Was Horrific’: Here’s How The Press Reacted To The First Presidential Debate

Many reporters suggested that the first presidential debate Tuesday, hosted by Chris Wallace, was a huge mess.

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden sparred Tuesday, discussing COVID-19, unrest across America and more. Wallace repeatedly attempted to reel in the conversation as the two continuously took digs at each other.

Following the debate, reporters and media pundits voiced their opinions about how it went. Many, it seemed, were less than impressed by the outcome.

“What a $&@%show,” journalist Megyn Kelly tweeted. “Biggest loser of this debate: us!”

Political commentator Ben Shapiro appeared to agree, noting that the debate “has shifted no one on any issue at all.” Shapiro also said that he has “literally … no idea who won this debate” and that “we all lost.”

CNN’s Dana Bash echoed other’s comments, calling it “a shit show” live on air following the debate.

WATCH:

Dana Bash: “That was a shitshow.” pic.twitter.com/VrrowZItq3 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 30, 2020

“That was a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck,” CNN’s Jake Tapper said according to The Washington Post’s Matt Viser just before Bash added her comments. “The American people lost tonight. Because that was horrific.” (RELATED: ‘Sh*t Show’: Fox News’ Chris Wallace Completely Loses Control Of Trump, Biden In First Debate)

Meanwhile, some Fox News’ employees appeared to turn against their own, with Brian Kilmeade tweeting that it “looks like 2 V 1” debate at times. Laura Ingraham similarly tweeted that “Trump is debating the moderator and Biden.”

“That was a relatively easy debate to fact check because the president has made the vast majority of these false claims before,” CNN reporter Daniel Dale wrote.

I didn’t realize we had a three person debate. This whole thing is a mess. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) September 30, 2020

Andrew Yang, a former Democratic presidential primary candidate and current CNN contributor, tweeted that “everyone who watched that debate deserves $1,000 a month.” Sean Davis, co-founder of The Federalist, called Tuesday “the single worst presidential debate moderation in American history.”

“This is a disgrace, a low point in American debate history. There is no reason, not one, that Joe Biden should participate in another debate,” MSNBC host Joe Scarborough declared.

The next debate between Trump and Biden is slated for October 15. Steve Scully, a senior executive producer and political editor for C-SPAN will moderate.