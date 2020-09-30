Mike Leach Doesn’t Rule Out Wearing A Pirate Costume When Mississippi State Plays Alabama

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach sounds open to wearing a costume for the Alabama game.

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide will meet October 31, and there will be plenty of spooky vibes in the air Halloween weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mississippi State Football (@hailstatefb) on Sep 26, 2020 at 7:07pm PDT

Would Leach get into the spirit of the moment by dressing up? Well, he was asked by Clay Travis about potentially dressing up as a pirate, and the star coach didn’t rule it out.

“You know, it’d be something to think about if I thought my coaches or players would take me seriously at all…I don’t know. It would be pretty hilarious. I’ve got to say if I was a fan that’d be fantastic. And I’d root for it every time,” Leach replied.

You can listen to his full comments below.

This has to happen. Leach is already the most electric coach in all of college football, and the internet would explode if he dressed up as a pirate for a game played on Halloween.

I can’t even imagine what Twitter would be like if Leach came out of the locker room dressed as a pirate or anything else for the biggest game of the year.

Saban would blow his lid if an opposing coach ever dressed up to play against him. He would lose his damn mind, which should only serve as more motivation for Leach.

Set the internet on fire and get Saban spun the hell up!

Let us know in the comments if you think Leach should dress up as a pirate for the Alabama game. I think most of you will agree with my assessment.