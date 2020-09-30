Portland Sheriff Denies Supporting Trump, Says ‘He’d Try To Turn My Wife Against Me’

The Multnomah County Sheriff, who presides over Portland, said he “never supported” President Donald Trump, despite Trump’s claims to the contrary on the Tuesday debate stage.

“In tonight’s presidential debate the President said the ‘Portland Sheriff’ supports him,” Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese wrote in a Tuesday tweet.

“As the Multnomah County Sheriff I have never supported Donald Trump and will never support him.”

“Donald Trump has made my job a hell of a lot harder since he started talking about Portland, but I never thought he’d try to turn my wife against me!,” the elected law enforcement official continued.

Trump claimed he had Reese’s support during a segment of the debate regarding violence in America’s major cities.

“Almost every law enforcement group in the United States– I have Florida, I have Texas, I have Ohio, I have everyo– excuse me, Portland sheriff just came out today and said I support President Trump,” he said on the stage, according to CBS News.

“I don’t think you have any law enforcement,” he said to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. “You can’t even say the word law enforcement because if you say those words, you’re going to lose all of your radical left supporters.”

The city of Portland has had months-long riots and unrest following the death of George Floyd. An officer was hospitalized and multiple weapons were recovered during a violent demonstration on Monday, according to a post from the Portland Police Bureau. (RELATED: Report: DOJ Considered Bringing Charges Against Local Portland Officials Over Handling Of Riots)

